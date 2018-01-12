Two kaweesi suspects stranded at Luzira prison

By Ruth Anderah:

Two of the late Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder suspects who were granted bail on Tuesday are still stranded on remand at Luzira prison for failing to each raise 2 million shillings to pay for their release.

However today their co-accused Umar Maganda has managed to raise the money and has been released by Nakawa court.

On Tuesday this week , grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi ordered Maganda, Ahmed Ssenfuka and Abdul Kaala to each deposit cash 2 million shillings in order to regain their freedom and to report to their respective area District Police Commanders every second Friday of the month, who will in turn submit to Court a report regarding their compliance.

The 3 are part of a group who have been on remand since April last year on suspicions of murdering AIP Andrew Felix Kaweesi , his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa in March last year at Kulambiro in Nakawa division.

The 3 also separately face charges of abetting terrorism and professing to belong to a terrorist group -ADF between 2006 – 2001