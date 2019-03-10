Two dead, MPs survive Matuga accidient

By Ritah Kemigisa

Two people have died in a Matuga accident that involved two members of parliament who sustained serious injuries and three others.

The parliament’s director for communication and public affairs Chris Obore says Michael Kabaziguruka of Nakawa and Buliisa’s Norah Bigirwa have since been admitted at Kampala hospital and Platinum hospital respectively.

According to the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire, the accident that happened along Bombo road involved three cars; Kabaziguruka’s Prado UBB 355X, Bigirwa’s Land Cruiser UAZ 283K and another vehicle UAV 895G.

Oweyesigyire says the driver of the third vehicle died on spot and unidentified child was pronounced dead from hospital.

He however adds that eye witnesses at the accident scene allege that the accident happened after one of the MPS tried to overtake.

However parliament’s Obore earlier told KFM that the accident happened after the third driver failed to overtake Bigirwa’s car and ended up knocking Kabaziguruka’s car which then crashed with the former.