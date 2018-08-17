Two Dead and many injured in Mutuga after Trailer rams into taxi

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Two people have died instantly after a trailer UAA 355 S that was parked on the road lost control reversed and rammed into a taxi UBB 237E that was heading to Luwero.

According to the deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the deceased have been identified as Sendagire Rogers from Luwero and Kasembo Tadeo from kiryandongo.

He however says the number of the injured is not yet established but they have been rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment.

He adds that investigations are still ongoing to establish the cause of the accident.