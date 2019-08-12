Two confirmed dead in Iganga accident

By Damalie Mukhaye

Atleast two people are confirmed to have died in accident that occurred this afternoon at Busei in Iganga along the Jinja-Iganga highway involving a bus belonging to Y.Y bus company.

James Mubi, the Busoga East region police spokesperson says the bus overturned and they are still working to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage. He says over 20 passengers have sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to Nakavule hospital for treatment.

Mubi says the cause of the accident is yet to be established.