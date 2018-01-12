Two confirmed dead from this mornings accident at Bujuuko

By Ben Jumbe:

Two people have been confirmed dead and three others injured in an accident at Bujuuko along the Kampala Mityana Road.

Speaking to Kfm the traffic police spokesperson Charles Ssebambulidde said the accident happened after a Fuso truck, registration number UAY 459 carrying bags of cereals, rammed into a stationary commuter taxi registration number UAT 905K.

He identified the dead as Tamale Robert and Nakawoya Lilian noting that the injured were rushed to Rubaga hospital.

He further calls on drivers to be cautious and always keep a distance.