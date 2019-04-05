Two charged for slaughtering a pig in dirty place

By Ruth Anderah.

Two people have been convicted and ordered to pay a court fine of 300,000 shillings in in default to serve a two months imprisonment at Luzira prison for being a nuisance by slaughtering pig in a dirty place.

The two who caught red-handed by KCCA official slaughtering a pig are Tumusiime Ronald and Friday Joseph.

They have appeared before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Patrick Talisuna who convicted them on their own plea of guilty.

Prosecution state that the duo on April 3rd 2019 at Masanafu in Lubaga Division did cause a nuisance to exit by slaughtering a pig in a dirty place.