Two abducted children rescued by Kireka Police

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Kireka Police Station has rescued two children identified as 11 year old Shakirah Nakabuye a P5 student at Nakifuma Church of Uganda Primary School and 2 year old Don Kitandwa.

According to the deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the minors were returning from a clinic visit, when three men forced them into a black Raum (registration number withheld for investigation purposes) and drove off towards Namboole Stadium.

This prompted one of the minors to shout for help an act that sent the abductors panicking and pushed themout of the car and sped off.

Onyango says by standers who witnessed the incident called the Police, who quickly responded and took the children to safety at Kireka Police Station.

Police is now appealing to the general public who know the two minors to pick them or inform their family.