Turkana pastoralists move back to Kenya

By Steven Ariong.

Over 8,000 pastoralists have returned to Kenya following the onset of the rainy season that has made grass grow.

The Turkana herdsmen are part of 70,000 who crossed into Uganda with 127,000 of their livestock in search for pasture and water two years ago.

Peter Logiro the Kaabong Resident District Commissioner says the Turkana pastoralists have now moved towards the Kenyan boarder.

While David Pedo Kotido RDC confirms that the Turkana pastoralists who have been grazing in the district have moved several kilometers away from Kotido to the Kenya side.

The Turkana are Kenya’s second largest pastoral group and keep

crossing into Uganda in search of water and pasture.

Karamoja sub region is currently host to about 70,000 Turkana

pastoralists who entered the country with more than 100,000 heads of cattle following the persistent drought that hit northwest Kenya.