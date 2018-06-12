Trump and Kim become the 1st sitting US president & North Korean leader to meet

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have become the first sitting US president and North Korean leader to meet, an unprecedented development after a year of exchanging threats.

The pair shook hands at a luxury hotel in Singapore’s Sentosa island after months of diplomatic twists and turns.

They have been discussing defusing tensions and nuclear disarmament.

Analysts are split on what it will achieve. Some see it as a propaganda win for Mr Kim, others a path to peace.

The momentous event carries great potential prestige for each leader – but also, in the long run, a possibly catastrophic loss of face.

For the moment Mr Trump will credit any successful outcome of talks to his “maximum pressure” campaign on North Korea, that tightened economic sanctions and threatened military action. Many believe that no matter what is achieved this will be the narrative.

For Mr Kim, securing a stage with the US leader is seen as a victory in itself, something which neither his father or grandfather could achieve.

Such a meeting has long been seen as a prize in the eyes of North Korea for the legitimacy it would confer on its leader.

STORY BY BBC NEWS.