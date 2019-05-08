Trending ‘tortured’ photo of Arshbug kato is fake-Police

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police has labelled as fake and a major propaganda tool a trending photo of a tortured man reported to be Ashburg Kato who is associate of Bobi Wine.

In a statement issued today the police spokesperson Fred Enanga has asked politicians to stop running such online campaigns that seek to disrepute the image of police and other security agencies in the country but rather adopt other strategies used in mature politics.

Enanga says Ashburg who resurfaced yesterday after he allegedly went missing on 30th April should come out and file a formal complaint explaining circumstances under which he disappeared.

Enanga adds that the photo being used is an image of a black man tortured in informal Libyan slave market where they were being sold at an average of 400 USD and not of Ashburg kato.