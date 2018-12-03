Treason case against Bobi wine and 32 others adjourned to January

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Gulu magistrate’s court has adjourned the treason case against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi and 32 others to 10th January 2019.

The adjournment was given by Magistrate Isaac Kintu when the group appeared this morning for mention of their case.

The adjournment followed a request from the prosecution which said investigations were still going ongoing.

However lawyers representing the accused asked court to dismiss the case on grounds that they are wasting a lot of time and money having to travel every other time to Gulu.

Magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana, who was handling their case, was transferred to Iganga District in October.

The state contends that the accused, who also include MPs Kassiano Wadri, Gerard Karuhanga and Paul Mwiru (Jinja East), and others still at large threw stones at one of President Museveni’s car, smashing its hind windscreen on August 13 during the Arua Municipality by-election campaigns.