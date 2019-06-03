Transport Fares to Namugongo hiked

By Damali Mukhaye

Transport fares to Namugongo in public commuter taxis have been hiked due to the ongoing Martrys day celebrations at the Catholic and Anglican shrines.

The celebrations have attracted thousands of pilgrims.

One has to part away with shs 6000 from the usual shs 2500.

Boda boda men are charging between shs 8000 and shs 10,000 from Kireka and Ntinda to Namugongo from the shs 1500.

The fares are expected to rise further later on the evening as pilgrims return to their homes.

Several roads leading to the Catholic and Protestants shrines in Namugongo remain blocked as believers throng the grounds to celebrate martyrs day

The head of traffic police Kampala metropolitan Norman Musinga says only VIP guests with stickers will access the roads and reserved parking areas around the shrines.

VIP’s at the Nakiyanja shrine will access the venue through Bweyogerere-Buto road and park near the mosque while foreign nationals heading to the Catholic Church with yellow stickers will park at Vienna College.

Musinga says pilgrims that are walking to Namugongo will use Kyaliwajala road to the both shrines and private cars including public service vehicles and motorcycles will not be allowed near any of the shrines.