Translate the constitution into local languages – UHRC

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Human Rights commission has renewed calls to government to urgently translate the constitution into different local languages for the people to further understand it.

Speaking during today’s peaceful procession to mark the constitutional day due on 8th October, the commission chairperson Meddy Kaggwa said translating the constitution into local languages is the only way it will be widely spread and understood by the people.

He adds that it should also be made inclusive to persons with disabilities especially the visually impaired so that no one is left behind.

Kaggwa meanwhile underscores the need by both the people and those in leadership to respect and abide in what the constitution says so that rule of law, accountability and transparency can prevail.