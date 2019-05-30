Traffic regulations a head of martyrs day out

By Prossy Kisakye.

Police has issued traffic guidelines ahead of the martyrs day celebrations slated 3rd June.

Addressing the media at Namugongo martyrs shrines the head of traffic police Norman Musinga said that there will be no parking both at Catholic and African church premises.

Only VIP ‘s with vehicles bearing designed stickers will be allowed to access reserved parking.

Musinga said that VIP’s at protestant church will access the venue through Bweyogerere buto road, Muslim pilgrimages will use Bweyogerere buto road and park near mosque.

Foreigners to Catholic Church with yellow stickers will park at Vienna college.

Pedestrians walking to Namugongo will use kyaliwajala road to the shrines.

Meanwhile private cars including taxi’s and motorcycles will not be allowed in the inner cut off points.