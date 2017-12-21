Traffic police unveils plans to secure festive season

By Joseph Kato & Shabibah Nakirigya:

With only three days to Christmas, traffic police have unveiled a plan intended to minimize road carnage that usually shoots in such periods especially in urban areas and highways.

Traffic police spokesperson, Charles Ssebambulidde, said they have intensified Fiika Salama translated as arrive safely and Tembea Salama which means (safe drive) operations on highways and Kampala City respectively.

He says the operations are meant to ensure no motorist over speeds or drives without the requirements for road usage.

These requirements include a valid driving permit, PSV, third party, working brakes, tyres in good condition, flash lights, seat belts and functioning indicators.

Last Friday, traffic police director, Dr Steven Kasiima, said they had arrested over 50000 drivers in the last one year for abusing roads rules and regulations.