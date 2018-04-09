Traffic police lauds NMG for “stay in your lane campaign”

By Ritah Kemigisa

Traffic police has applauded the “stay in your lane” campaign run by the Nation Media Group platforms of KFM, Daily Monitor and NTV.

The traffic police spokesperson Charles Ssebambulidde tells KFM that the campaign has increased compliance to traffic regulations by motorists.

He says the greatest impact has been on errant drivers of government vehicles who can easily be identified and traced because of the distinct number plates.

Ssebambulidde warns that all motorists whose vehicles are captured in the Daily Monitor or announced on KFM and NTV shall be hunted down.

Earlier, Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, Ms Jennifer Musisi, also applauded Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda platforms for exposing errant drivers on the road in their “Stay in your Lane” campaign.

“We note with appreciation that the NMG is running a campaign in which it circulates photographs and videos of errant road users in a bid to restrain indiscipline on our roads.

We have noted the drivers and motorcyclists have begun to comply with the traffic rules and regulations and are more cautious on road usage,” Ms Musisi observed in an April 3 letter to the Monitor Publications (MPL) Editor in Chief.