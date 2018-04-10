Trades minister to meet cement manufacturers today

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister of trade, industry and cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde will today meet with cement manufacturers.

Last week the minister summoned the manufacturers over the escalating prices of cement in the country.

According to Kyambadde the manufacturers are allegedly hoarding cement so as to sell it at higher prices.

Her decision came shortly after Lugazi municipality Member of Parliament Isaac Ssozi Mulindwa petitioned parliament over the high prices of cement.

Over the last two months, cement prices have been rising, prompting wholesalers and retailers to hike prices so as to maximize profits.

A bag of cement currently costs between Shs 40,000 and Shs 50,000, up from Shs 29,000 in January this year.