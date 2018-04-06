Trades minister summons cement manufacturers

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister of trade, industry and cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde has summoned Cement manufacturers over the escalating prices of cement in the country.

This comes shortly after Lugazi municipality Member of Parliament Isaac Ssozi Mulindwa petitioned parliament over the high prices of cement.

Over the last two months, cement prices have been rising, pushing wholesalers and retailers to hike prices so as to maximize profits.

A bag of cement currently costs between shs 40,000 to shs 50,000 from Shs 29, 000 last year.

Kyambadde is accusing the manufacturers of hoarding cement so as to sell it at higher prices.