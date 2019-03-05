Traders want Rwanda Punished

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Traders have called for a court interpretation to rule on the fate of those whose goods are stuck at the Katuna Rwanda border following its closure.

The Kampala City Traders Association chairperson Everest Kayondo says Rwanda needs to be punished for violating the East African Community common market protocol.

Kayondo says it is disappointing to see goods of many traders rotting at the border and yet Rwanda is a signatory to the protocol which among other things stipulates the free movement of goods, people, labor and services from one partner state to another.

He adds that something needs to be done urgently because complaining and lamenting will not help.

