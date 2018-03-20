Trade minister gives assurance over the Free Trade Area Agreement

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde has given assurance that Uganda is to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

The follows concerns raised after Nigeria’s announced it was not to sign the agreements.

Now minister Kyambadde who is in Rwanda says everything is set to have the agreements signed expressing confidence that this will give Uganda opportunity to address its trade imbalance by increasing exports to the continent

Meanwhile addressing journalists earlier today the minister of ICT and national Guidance Frank Tumwabaze said while the legal instruments had been developed, cabinet had set up a committee to study concerns raised by Nigeria.