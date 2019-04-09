Tourists used Boda boda to find their way back

By Andrew Bagala.

Latest information shows that the Kidnapped US tourist and her Ugandan guide were dumped by kidnappers in the bush where they found their way back to their camp.

The US national Kimberly Sue and her Ugandan guide Jean Paul were kidnapped on gunpoint in Queen Elizabeth Ntaional Park last Tuesday while on an evening game drive on Edward track between Katoke gate and Wilderness camp in Kanungu district.

They were released by the kidnappers on Sunday reportedly after paying of an unspecified ransom.

It is not clear how or where the hostages were found but sources said upon payment of the ransom, the kidnappers released the, and they found their way out.

It is reported that residents hired a bodaboda rider who transported them back to their wild frontiers camp at ishasha on the Uganda-DR congo border.

The source adds that Wild frontiers, a local tour agency then informed security agencies that the hostages had been released safely.

