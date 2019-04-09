Tourist drowns in River Nile while taking a selfie

By Fred Muzaale.

A combined team of marine police and local fishermen today recovered the body of a Saudi Arabian tourist who drowned in river Nile at the weekend.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Joseph Mugisa, who heads the Police Fire Brigade, said last evening that Alsubaie Mathkar drowned on Saturday at Kalagala Falls, in Kangulumira sub-county, Kayunga District, where he had gone with colleagues for a tour.

Mugisa and Jamar Basalirwa the Police Commissioner, Protocol, oversaw the mission to retrieve the body from the roaring falls.

The Mathkar was in company of two colleagues from Saudi Arabia, one Egyptian national and a Ugandan national, a source who requested to remain anonymous said.

Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson said Makhkar met his fate as he took a selfie using his a mobile phone where he slipped and fell in the fast-running water that swept him.