Tour operators up in arms over plans to construct a power dam at Murchison Falls

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Association of Uganda Tour Operators has castigated government over plans to construct a power dam at Murchison Falls.

This is after an advert was placed in the media by the Electricity Regulatory Authority of a notice of intended application for a license from Bonang Power and Energy Limited intending to construct a hydropower dam near Murchison falls in Kiryandongo and Nwoya districts.

Addressing journalists in Kampala the associations chairman Everest Kayondo, said such a move undermines efforts by the private sector to market the country and promote tourism which is the leading country’s foreign exchange earner.

Meanwhile the president of the Uganda Tourism Association Pearl Kakooza says they will not look on as the country’s heritage is destroyed, advising any investor interested in the location to find somewhere else.