Tour operators ask Ugandan media to stop publishing negative stories

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Tour operators have asked Ugandan media to stop publishing stories that negatively impact the country’s tourism potential.

The call from the chairperson of Tour operators in Uganda follows the abduction of an American tourist and a Ugandan driver in Queen Elizabeth National park.

Joint security forces are still searching for the kidnappers who are demanding for ransom of more than shs 1 billion.

Everest Kayondo says widely publishing such a story directly impacts the number of potential tourists.

It is estimated that more than 2 million foreigners visited Uganda between 2017 and 2018 bringing in more than 4.2 billion dollars.