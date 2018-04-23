Tooro Queen Mother Best Kemigisa appears before the land probe commission

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Tooro Queen Mother Best Kemigisa his appearing before the land probe commission sitting in Wandegeya.

Accompanied by her lawyers, her majesty is defending herself against allegations of land grabbing made by a section of kingdom officials.

In their petition to the land commission, royal family members accused the Queen Mother of grabbing the kingdom land and selling cultural sites such as burial grounds of their forefathers at Kagoma and Burongo in Kibitto and Kisomoro sub-counties respectively.

However Kemigisa has told the land commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereirwe that like any other woman she was given this property rightfully from her husband.

Evidence before land commission shows that upon the death of her husband, King Patrick Mathew Olimi Kaboyo on 3rd August 1995, the Queen Mother acquired letters of administration as a sole administrator of the estate in 1999 which formed basis for transfer of the land into her names and subsequent sale of the royal family land.