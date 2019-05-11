Tooro leaders endorse Museveni sole cadidature

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Tooro Sub-region leaders have unanimously passed a resolution to endorse President Yoweri Museveni as their sole candidate for the NRM chairperson seat and their 2021 presidential candidate.

The resolution was passed after an engagement between the President and the over 1,000 leaders in Fort Portal town.

Reading the endorsement, Kamwenge District Chairman Aggrey Natuhamya said the decision was premised on the fact that President Museveni was time tested, experienced and had the right vision to take the country forward.

The President used the lively engagement to rally the leaders from Kabarole, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu and Kamwenge districts in the fight against household poverty.