Tooro kingdom to set up a digital museum

By Ritah Kemigisa.

In a bid to make Fort Portal a tourism city, Tooro Kingdom has announced plans to build Uganda’s first ever digital museum.

Addressing journalists this morning the kingdoms prime minster Joan Kantu said the campaign also involves efforts to save River Mpanga which is the longest river.

Kantu says the river needs urgent attention because it plays an important role in not only sustaining the livelihood of the locals but also in tourism.

She meanwhile adds that the digital museum will be one of a kind show casing the kingdom’s royal regalia used more than 200 years ago among others.

A Digital museum is a museum exhibition platform that utilizes computer and information technology, on which cultural relics and historical collections can be preserved and displayed in digital format.