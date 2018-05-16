Togikwatako campaign chased away investors

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Investment Authority has attributed its poor performance for this financial year to among other things the political instability manifested by the Togikwatako campaign.

According to the authority’s executive director Jolly Kaguhangire, the fights by legislators and protest in general scared away very many potential investors.

She adds that the introduction of the electronic system for investors to register online is also another problem that made it difficult for more investors to adopt.

Her comments follow the release of the authority’s quarterly report yesterday which showed that the authority in this financial year performed poorly in terms of attracting investments as compared to FY 2016/2017.