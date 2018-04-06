Todwong Denies being a UYD Alumni

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The NRM Deputy Secretary General Richard Todwongo has denied by alumni to the Democratic Party’s UYD wing.

Addressing a news conference in Kampala yesterady, ahead of the UYD alumni grand reunion launch, Butambala county MP Muhamad Muwanga Kivumbi called upon the alumni in other parties to come back, to resume a common cause of saving Uganda.

He mentioned the NRM SG Justine K, Lumumba and her deputy Richard Todwong, Rosemary Namanja among others.

However Todwong has denied once being a member of the UYD, that he was only a students; leader at Makerere.

The UYD alumni association is set to be launched on 2nd May at UMA show ground in Lugogo.