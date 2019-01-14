Tick Vaccine on trial

By Benjamin Jumbe

Livestock farmers will soon no longer worry over drug resistant ticks.

Drug resistant ticks have been a major challenge to various farmers across the country

Now experts are working on developing a tick vaccine to address the problem.

Speaking to Kfm, the Director General of National Agriculture Research Organisation Dr Ambrose Agona says they have identified 3 molecules and antigens to be used in the new vaccines which are able to reduce the tick burden by 80%.

He says the vaccine is to be on trial for the next 6 months before finally it can be rolled out to the country for all farmers to benefit.