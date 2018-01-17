Three self-confessed city criminal suspects released on bond

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police has released on bond three people who were arrested recently for claiming to be working with police as well as involved in planned murders.

This week police arrested three suspects from kyengera who claimed to be murderer, but working under police protection.

According to police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, these headed by Paddy Sserunjogi have been released though this doesn’t stop the investigation.

He said that whoever has a complaint against the trio is welcome at CID Kampala metropolitan to have their statements recorded for appropriate handling.

The three suspects will be reporting back at police on Friday next week,