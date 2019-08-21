Three perish in Buikwe accident

By Phillip Wafula

Three people have died on the spot at Najjembe in Buikwe District after a Kampala-bound trailer truck carrying cement collided with a Jinja-bound Fuso truck carrying tomatoes this morning.

The Ssezibwa region police Spokesperson, Hellen Bototo, identified the deceased as Samuel Gatua, a Kenyan national and owner of the tomatoes, Stephen Mwangi, also a Kenyan and driver of the cement truck and Lynette Nabunya Atim, a teacher at St Stephen Nakatyaba.

Butoto, who said the actual cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, asked motorists to exercise caution while on the road.

This comes after over 30 people died in two seperate accidents over the weekend in Namutumba and Rubirizi districts.