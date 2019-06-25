Three BOU officials granted bail

By Ruth Anderah.

Three Bank of Uganda officials on cortuption offenses have been released on bail by Ant corruption court grade one magistrate AbertAsiimwe.

Branch manager Mbale branch Francis Kakeeto has been ordered to pay a cash bail of 30 million shillings and surrender his land title before court , while his assistant Fred Vito Wanyama has been ordered to pay 25million shillings cash.

The Director Currency Bank of Uganda Charles Malinga has been ordered to pay a cash bail of 40 million shillings, also to surrender his original land title in the names of his wife Joyce Nafuna Akol and all to deposit their original passports before Court .

While releasing them the magistrate ruled that it is their constitutional right to apply for bail, they are still innocent until proven guilty and that their sureties who include members of parliament and Bankers are substantial.

The magistrate advised them not to interfere with police investigations and witnesses and prosecution also ordered to speed up investigations .

The sureties ordered to sign a court bond of 100 million shillings and 200 million shillings respectively and to ensure their return to court on August 2nd 2019.

Prosecution claim that Charles Malinga Akol the Director Currency neglected to perform his duty of contract management between Bank of Uganda and France, when he failed to ensure that the materials supplied were delivered as per the terms of the said contract.

Malinga is alleged to have committed the offence between March 1st and April 26th 2019 at Bank of Uganda.

On Friday last week Kakeeto and Wanyama charged with Abuse of Office and an alternative count of corruption.

They are accused of corruptly neglecting to perform their duty when they failed to refute or report the inclusion of unauthorized cargo on a plane fully chartered by Bank of Uganda.

