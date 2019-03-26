There was no poison in karamoja UN food – Police

By Prossy kisakye.

Police’s final findings have indicated aflatoxins components found from the samples of Super cereal yellow floor that was picked from one of the three deceased’s home in Karamoja.

Aflatoxins are poisonous substances that are produced by certain molds which grow in soil, decaying vegetation, hay, and grains.

Presenting the results before the media at Police headquarters in Naggulu, the force’s Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the food is suspected to have been poorly kept and developed aflatoxin that caused the death of three people and left 262 residents ill.

He adds that the results show no signs of bacteria, toxic organic and metallic compounds in the sample of the 10 exhibits submitted at their laboratories include both yellow floor of super cereal in the white and yellow sacks, cooking oil, solid porridge and refined sugar among others.

