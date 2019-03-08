The Miss curvy pageant advised to rebrand

By Betty Alobo.

The recently endorsed controversial Miss Curvy Pageant still has a lot of negative representation among a number of audiences and the media.

The Spokesperson, Women’s League Forum for Democratic Change, Sarah Eperusaid thatHon. Kiwanda’s poorpackaging of the Miss Curvy message is what confused its audience, and caused resentment.

She agrees that this pageant clearly has good intentions, but the packaging went wrong, and that is why it received a lot of criticism.

She now advises that the word curvy is too descriptive and sensational therefore, renaming it (xxpageant) might attract positivity towards the concept.

