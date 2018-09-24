The deaf people want OTT tax exemption

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The deaf people in Uganda have asked government to exempt them from paying social media tax.

According tothe executive director Uganda National Association of the Deaf Joseph Mbulamwana, the new social media tax is hurting most deaf people because they cannot afford it.

Mbulamwana says this is because many of the deaf members are really poor.

He adds that it complicates their communication problems and access to essential services such as education, health, justice, worship and news and information.

He meanwhile adds that as the deaf they are already suffering from a communication gap where many misunderstand some of the key government campaigns adding that with the OTT tax, the deaf community is headed for bad times.

Government introduced the OTT tax and mobile money tax in order to bring in revenue and improve the distribution of taxation.