TereheSita for all Ugandans

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The UPDF Terehesita celebrations to be held today in Kitgum are for all Ugandans, according to the deputy government spokesperson Shaban Bantariza.

Bantariza’s remarks come a day after the opposition Forum for Democratic change castigated the ruling NRM for reportedly personalising the UPDF.

He says no Ugandan is barred from joining the UPDF celebrations in Kitgum and that the force is for all Ugandans

TareheSita, a Kiswahili word that means the 6th day is observed every year in commemoration of the day National Resistance Army, now UPDF launched the first guerrilla attack on Kabamba military barracks in 1981.