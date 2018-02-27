Telecommunication companies that registered sim cards with wrong information to be investigated

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ministry of ICT and national guidance has been directed to investigate telecommunication companies that registered sim cards with wrong information.

Addressing journalists at media center, the ICT minister Frank Tumwebaze said those companies found to have violated government’s policy of having all simcards registered with the use of national identity cards for nationals shall be severely punished or have their licenses revoked.

The directive follows security concerns that unscrupulous people obtained unregistered simcards to commit crimes in the country.

Meanwhile Tumwebaze said the Uganda communications commission has been given 14 days within which to complete investigations into how some alleged Airtel numbers were got with wrong or forged identities by suspected criminals.