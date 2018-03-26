Technology another factor in the growing number of teenage pregnancies

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Technology has been cited as one of the major factors that have contributed to the growing number of teenage pregnancies in the country.

According to the 2016 Uganda Demographic health survey, 25% of adolescent’s between 15-19 years have begun child bearing.

Joshua Thembo, the advocacy officer Naguru Teenage Centre says modern technology with social network platforms like twitter, face book and youtube among others, the youth are more exposed and would like some times to try out what they see.

He however says stakeholders are putting in place measures to counter this influence, including development of behavior change programs