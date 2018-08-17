Teargas, bullets rock Kamyokya

By Damali Muhkaye.

Police have fired teargas and bullets to disperse residents of Kamyokya, a Kampala suburb who today entered day two of their protests demanding for the release of Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi who is popularly known as Bobi wine has spent part of his youthful days in Kamyokya.

Yesterday the same residents engaged police in running battles after they blocked roads demanding for his release.

According to reports, the residents want to see Bobi wine dead or alive after reports indicated that he is critically ill.

Police have meanwhile revealed that over 5 people have so far been arrested during today’s protest.

The Kampala North Metropolitan Commander Michael Musana says these will be charged with holding an illegal demonstration and unlawful assembly.

Bobi wine was arrested on Monday in Arua during protests that left atleast one person dead.

He has since been charged and remanded at Makindye Military barracks until 23rd August.