Teacher’s strike starts today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The sit down strike by all the government teachers in primary and secondary schools across the country kicks off today over their enhancements.

The teachers gave the government a 14-day ultimatum to address their issue of salary enhancement before the schools open for second term threatening to down their tools.

Speaking to KFM, the secretary general of the Uganda National Teacher’s Union Filbert Baguma says that the government has not yet responded to their demands.

Meanwhile, the undersecretary at ministry of education had earlier asked teachers to be patient until the budget is read in June.