Teacher’s salary structure to be revisited

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Government is set to revisit its decision on raising the salary of science teachers which has caused controversy leaving arts teachers up in arms.

Under this new salary structure, science teachers are to be paid Shs1.2 million per month, while their arts counter parts have not been considered for a raise.

While responding to questions from Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said government had received several complaints from teachers associations and head teachers on the same.

He thus said that government had decided to revisit this arrangement to strike balance between all categories.