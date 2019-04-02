Teachers Policy approved

By Prossy Kisakye.

Cabinet has approved the National teacher’s policy to improve their quality, streamline their management to improve their productivity, discipline, retention and motivation.

Addressing journalists at the Media center, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said the policy which will be effected immediately will apply to both Private and public schools.

Opondo adds that the policy will also check the cause of poor performance in public schools even when they are well facilitated.

With the new policy in place, all teachers will be required to be contractors to ease their payment.

The policy will also strengthen pre-service and in-service teacher training so as to enhance competence so that they can effectively deliver quality learning outcomes and leadership at all levels of the education cycle.