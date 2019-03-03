Teachers in refugee camps to be trained on new curriculum

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The ministry of education is set to roll out a training program for teachers on how to implement a special curriculum for refugees and disadvantaged groups.

The National Curriculum Development Center recently launched the revised Accelerated Education Program curriculum mainly targeting refugees and other disadvantaged people.

The projectis co-funded by the Norwegian Council for Refugees.

ZedekMalile the head of programsat the council tells KFMthat Uganda was chosen for this project given the high refugee numbers hosted in the country.

Meanwhile, Kemizano Rosette the curriculum NCDC head of the Learners with Special Needs project says so far hundreds of teachers have enrolled for the training in Westnile and Lango sub regions.