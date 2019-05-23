Teachers – Are the children of this country no longer a priority

By Damali Mukhaye.

The striking teachers want the government to tell them whether the children of this country are no longer a priority.

This followed the minister of public service David Bahati asking the striking teachers to report back to class since the government has other priorities other than teachers’ enhancement.

Speaking to kfm, the secretary general of the Uganda national teachers union says that they want to hear it from the government whether education is no longer a priority of this government.

He says that their strike stands until the government comes out and informs them that their money has been found.

He notes that they have however never been invited by the government to negotiate for their demands.

