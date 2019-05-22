Teachers are divided – Tweheyo

By Damali Mukhaye.

The former Secretary General of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union James Tweheyo has asked his striking colleagues to first unite and speak with one voice if their industrial action is to be meaningful.

The teachers’ union on Monday this week declared a nationwide sit down strike over government’s unfulfilled promise on their salary enhancement.

Tweheyo says all stake holders like tutors in the government Technical and Vocational Institute should be brought on board if their strike is to bear fruit.

