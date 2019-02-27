Teacher found dead in Amolatar lodge

BY ISAAC NEWTON ABILI.

A teacher believed to be teaching in one of the secondary schools in Mpigi District has been found dead in a lodge at Namasale Town Council in Amolatar District.

The deceased identified as Bob Amuka is a resident of Ojem village, Arwotcek Sub-county in Amolatar District.

Local leaders say he checked in on Monday, according to the information they obtained from the lodge register and e was heading to Mpigi as his final destination.

However, before he could check out he was found dead by a cleaner.

Amolatar District police commander, Samuel Abedi, has confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing.