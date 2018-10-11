Teacher arrested for selling fake UCE paper

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda national examination board in conjunction with police has arrested one teacher for selling fake paper of the forthcoming Uganda certificate of education to the heads of schools.

Addressing journalist, the uneb executive secretary Dan Odongo says that the teachers were caught selling fake science papers of physics, chemistry and mathematics and many schools have fallen victim of that.

He says they have arrested one teacher while five are on the run, warning schools that have fallen victim to stop misleading students with the fake papers they have bought but rather concentrate in what they have taught them in class.

He warns all those planning to sell fake exams since police and the board is aware.