Taxi operators protests against security agencies

By Moses Ndhaye.

Taxi drivers and conductors subscribing to the Kampala Operational Taxi Stages Association – (KOTSA) have asked security agencies to stop using passenger service vehicles in their operations.

This follows a recent case where CMI operatives used a taxi with reportedly forged number plates in the arrest of a suspect.

The association’s spokesperson Moses Birungi says, they should stick to using vehicles which they are mandated to use arguing that this undermines the integrity of the taxi business and the same could be exploited by criminal gangs.

He adds that up to now they have tried to trace the alleged number plate of the taxi vehicle which was used by the security operatives in the arrest of Yusuf Kawooya, in vain.