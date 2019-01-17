Taxi driver jailed for insulting passengers

By Ruth Anderah

A commuter taxi driver has been handed three-week jail term for insulting passengers.

Swaleh Lukyamuzi has been convicted and sentenced by City Hall Grade One Magistrate Patrick Talisuna on his own plea of guilt.

Lukyamuzi was charged with offense of engaging in disorderly behavior, by insulting and attempting to assault passengers.

Prosecution from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) states that on January 15th 2019 at Burton Street in Kampala, Lukyamuzi did engage in disorderly behavior by causing obstruction, pulling and abusing passengers thus causing public peace disorder.